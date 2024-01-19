Veteran Spanish driver Carlos Sainz won the gruelling Dakar Rally for a fourth time on Friday, becoming at 61 the oldest winner of the race.

The two-time world rally champion known as ‘El Matador’ had been all but guaranteed success when closest rival Sebastien Loeb was stranded in the desert for over an hour in Thursday’s penultimate stage.

Sainz — the father of Ferrari Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr – had led since the sixth stage.

Aided by his fellow Audi drivers Sweden’s Mattias Ekstrom and France’s ‘Mr Dakar’ 14-time champion Stephane Peterhansel — the 58-year-old driving in his final edition – controlled the race from then on.

Sainz delivers German outfit Audi their first Dakar title.

