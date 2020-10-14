Coronavirus confusion overshadowed Italy’s Nations League game against the Netherlands in Bergamo on Wednesday, with forward Stephan El Shaarawy testing positive and then negative before a tribute to the Italian city hard hit by the pandemic.
El Shaarawy tested “slightly positive” for COVID-19 on his arrival in the northern city of Monday, a day after Italy were held to a goalless draw against Poland in Gdansk.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us