Stephan El Shaarawy was called up for the first time in over two years on Friday as Italy prepare for next week’s Euro 2024 qualifier against England in turmoil after Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo were sent home amid a probe for alleged gambling offences.

On Thursday, investigators showed up at the Italian team’s training centre at Coverciano, near Florence, to notify Tonali and Zaniolo that they were under investigation.

Accompanied by former Italy goalkeeping icon Gianluigi Buffon, now head of the Italian delegation, the pair were questioned for two hours and then left the training centre.

“It was a difficult night,” Italy coach Luciano Spalletti told Sky Sport.

“There is a lot of bitterness within the team, because everyone has respect for these two players. Justice must do its job.”

