Napoli’s bid for a first Serie A title in 32 years suffered a massive setback on Monday as Stephan El Shaarawy’s injury-time equaliser snatched a 1-1 draw for Roma.

Lorenzo Insigne’s early penalty looked to have put third-placed Napoli on track to move within two points of league leaders AC Milan with five matches remaining, but El Shaarawy’s late intervention left them four points behind.

Reigning champions Inter Milan are two points behind their city rivals in second place, but with a game in hand.

Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli are hoping to lift a first Scudetto since the second Diego Maradona-inspired triumph in 1990, but this bad-tempered draw could prove decisive come the end of the campaign.

