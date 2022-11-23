A man and a woman suffered smoke inhalation and two cars were damaged in a blaze which started inside a house in Mqabba early on Wednesday.

The police said they were alerted at 4.45am to a blaze in a house in Carmel Street.

Firefighters and a medical team rushed to the scene.

A 76-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman who had been in the building, were hospitalised for treatment for smoke inhalation. The woman was found to be in a serious condition. The condition of the man is still being assessed.

Two cars which had been parked in front of the house were damaged.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is holding an inquiry.