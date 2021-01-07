A 74-year-old COVID-19 patient has died, the Health Ministry said.
He tested positive on December 20 and died at Mater Dei Hospital early on Thursday. The number of virus victims has now risen to 228.
The ministry offered its condolences and urged everyone to observe virus precautions.
Malta on Thursday recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 224 new patients.
