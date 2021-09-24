A 94-year-old woman died overnight while being positive to COVID-19, the health authorities said on Friday.

Another 15 patients are in hospital, including four who are receiving intensive care.

In their daily update on Facebook, the authorities said 13 new cases and 29 recoveries were registered overnight.

This means there are currently 471 active cases in Malta.

Malta has been registering a decline in new cases for the past few weeks.

Vaccination

So far, health authorities have administered 814,957 COVID vaccine doses.

Of these, 6,141 were booster doses.

The health authorities will start administering the influenza vaccine to the vulnerable from the third week of October, with no gap necessary between the flu jab and the COVID-19 booster dose.