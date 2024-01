A 71-year-old cyclist was left seriously injured on Saturday afternoon after being involved in an accident with a quad bike.

The incident took place on Triq il-Kunċizzjoni in Qala, Gozo, with the quad bike driven by a 19-year-old French national who lives in Kerċem.

The elderly German woman, who is a resident of Għajnsielem, was given emergency assistance at the site of the crash before being taken to Gozo General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.