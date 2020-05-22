Residents of elderly homes will start receiving controlled and limited visits from relatives as of Monday.

The decision was announced by the government on Friday as restrictive measures imposed more than two months ago to curb the spread of COVID-19 are being relaxed.

Visits to care homes were stopped in March, soon after the coronavirus pandemic hit Malta.

In a press statement, Parliamentary Secretary for the Elderly Silvio Parnis said homes will now have designated visiting points where relatives will be able to meet the elderly.

Meetings will be limited to 15 minutes and barriers will keep the elderly at a safe distance from their relatives.

For an appointment visitors have to call on 22912373.

A shuttle service for all visiting points will also be available at the main entrance.

Visits will have to be booked at least two days ahead with the management of the home and no more than four people will be allowed to visit at one go.

In line with standard practice during the pandemic, visitors will have to wear masks at all times and have their temperature taken before entering the building.

Bed-bound residents will have separate arrangements.

Parnis said the relaxation measures were agreed upon with the health authorities.

Family Minister Michael Falzon however said restrictions could be re-introduced if the health authorities deemed it necessary.