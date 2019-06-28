An elderly Maltese couple living in Sydney, who had been married for more than 50 years, were killed in a car crash on Saturday night.

Carmen Sant, 81, died at the scene of the crash in the Doonside suburb at around 10pm on Saturday, Australian media reported. Her husband Frank, 83, was rushed to hospital in critical condition and died on Sunday afternoon.

According to One News, the couple had been having dinner with friends at the Maltese social centre La Valette.

The crash took place minutes away from their home as they were driving back.

A 22-year old Indian national who was allegedly driving the car that collided with the couple was arrested and charged with a string of driving offences.

7News reported that the delivery driver allegedly sped through the 'give way' sign at the intersection.