A fight between a 78-year-old man and his 43-year-old son on Thursday, allegedly sparked by a disagreement over the fate of their family home, landed the elder man in court on Saturday.

The violent episode took place in Swieqi at around 6.30 pm when the argument broke out.

The dispute centres around the accused’s matrimonial home which he and his two other sons wanted to sell to developers, the court was told.

But the accused's third son, the 43-year-old, seemed to have plans of his own and did not see eye-to-eye with his father and brothers, insisting on retaining the property to live in instead.

On Thursday evening, the dispute boiled over and as words gave way to blows, the accused allegedly hit his son repeatedly on the head.

As a result of the incident, which was witnessed by other family members, the younger man suffered a three-cm cut on the forehead.

His elderly father was arrested and arraigned on Saturday, pleading not guilty to grievously injuring his son, assaulting him as well as insulting and threatening the alleged victim.

The court was informed that the police would also press charges against the son.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, upheld a request for bail against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Inspector Eman Hayman led the prosecution.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was legal aid counsel.