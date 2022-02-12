Updated 1.38pm

Police have opened an investigation after receiving a report that an elderly man in Swieqi fell down the stairs at his home.

The man was admitted to hospital on Friday evening in a serious condition and died on Saturday afternoon. He was 87 years old.

Police said they were informed about the case by health authorities at 8.30pm on Friday. They did not say whether foul play is suspected, saying only that the man is believed to have fallen down the stairs at his house on Triq il-Qasam.

Magistrate Monica Vella is leading an inquiry into the case.