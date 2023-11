A 71-year-old man died on Tuesday when he fell off a ladder in a garage in Dingli.

The police said the accident happened at about 11.30am in Misraħ is-Suffara.

The man fell the height of a single storey and died on the spot.

Rescuers from the Civil |Protection Department and the police were on site to recover the body as relatives looked on, consoling each other.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is holding an inquiry.