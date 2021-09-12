A 70-year-old man is in hospital after having fallen down a well on Saturday afternoon, the police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at about 3pm in a field near Triq il-Beatu Bartolo Longo, Marsaxlokk.

The circumstances of the case were not immediately clear,

The Zejtun man was hauled up by members of the Civil Protection Department and hospitalised after being given medical attention on site.

The police said he was seriously injured. Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia is holding an inquiry.