An elderly man was found dead in Pietà on Monday evening after a police search called when his relatives reported him missing earlier in the day.
Police said the 75-year old, a Pietà resident, was found beneath the bastions off Independence Street, having likely fallen from a height of around three storeys.
He was certified dead on site. Civil protection officials were called in to assist.
A magisterial inquiry has been called and investigations are ongoing.
