A 77-year-old man was grievously injured and a 72-year-old woman was lightly injured when they fell in Rabat in Gozo on Saturday morning.

The two, who are both Gozitan residents from Rabat, were on the escalator at an establishment in Triq ir-Republika in Rabat when the incident happened at around 10.45am.

The woman is reported to have lost her balance and consequently fell back onto the man who fell back, hitting his head.

An ambulance and a medical team were dispatched to assist them, and they were transported to hospital for treatment.

In hospital, doctors confirmed the man was suffering from serious injuries, while the woman was lightly injured.

Duty magistrate Simone Grech was informed and she has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Police investigations are underway.