A 72-year-old man who was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Triq il-Wileġ, St Paul’s Bay on October 27 passed away on Sunday, the police said.

The man, from St Paul's Bay, had been hit by a Fiat Fiorino that was driven by a 30-year-old man from Santa Venera.

The victim died at Mater Dei Hospital.