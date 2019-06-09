An elderly man was grievously hurt on Friday afternoon when he was hit by a car as he was crossing the road in Swieqi.
The 79-year-old Swieqi resident was walking on the corner of Triq il-Qasam with Triq is-Sejjiegħ at around 5.15pm when he was hit by a Toyota being driven by a 35-year-old man from Gżira.
Paramedics were called to the scene and took the elderly victim to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is being treated.
In a statement, the police said that they are investigating the case.
