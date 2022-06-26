A 75-year-old man was hospitalised on Sunday morning after he was injured in a fire at his home in Birkirkara.

His condition is not yet known but he is not in danger, the police said.

They said the incident took place in Sqaq it-Torri at 7.30am.

The victim had just replaced the regulator on a gas cylinder situation on the roof of his property and then lit the oven.

A spontaneous combustion threw the victim forwards but he quickly rose and tried to control the fire until the Civil Protection Department, who eventually put it out, arrived on site.

It is understood that the man injured his nose when he fell.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.