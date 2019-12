A 72-year-old man was seriously injured on Sunday when he fell while running in a field in Gozo.

The police said on Monday that the incident happened at 1.30pm when the man from Għajnsielem was running across fields in Triq il-Ħamri in his hometown.

It said an off-duty police sergeant witnessed the incident and intervened to give the man first aid and call for assistance. A medical team rushed to the scene and took the man to hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are under way.