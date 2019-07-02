An elderly man was injured on Tuesday afternoon when roofing over a yard collapsed when he stepped on it.

The incident happened at about 2.30pm in Xgħajra when the man, 82, is thought to have stepped on the corrugated sheeting that formed the roof. The whole structure collapsed and he fell a height of about one storey and was trapped under debris.

He was rescued by members of the Civil Protection Department and the police and is being treated in hospital.

Motorcyclist injured

In a separate accident earlier on Tuesday, a motorcyclist from Mosta was injured in collision with a car in Dingli.

The accident happened in Triq il-Merill when the Yamaha motorcycle being driven by the 19-year-old from Mosta was involved in a collision with a Renault Captur driven by a 51-year-old man from Dingli.