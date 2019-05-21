A 71-year old man was seriously injured in a two-storey fall early on Saturday morning, police said in a statement.
According to police, the man was feeding his animals at his home in Triq il-Kunċizzjoni, Msida, at around 2am when the incident occurred.
The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. A magisterial inquiry has been appointed and police investigations are ongoing.
A 71-year old man was seriously injured in a two-storey fall early on Saturday morning, police said in a statement.
Login
or
Do not have an account?Sign Up