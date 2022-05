An elderly man was grievously injured on Friday while trying to control a grass fire.

The police said the incident happened at a field in Triq il-Ħofor, Qormi, at around noon.

The 76-year-old victim, who is from Qormi, was given first aid by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hopsital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.