A 77-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday in an accident at Vittoriosa.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Kottonera at 8.50am.

The victim, who lives in Żabbar, lost control of the Mitsubishi Pajero he was driving and crashed with a parked Ford Transit.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then transferred to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.