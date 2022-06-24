A 77-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday in an accident at Vittoriosa.
The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Kottonera at 8.50am.
The victim, who lives in Żabbar, lost control of the Mitsubishi Pajero he was driving and crashed with a parked Ford Transit.
He was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then transferred to hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
