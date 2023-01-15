A pedestrian died after he was hit by a car in Marsa on Saturday evening.

The police said on Sunday that the accident happened at 7pm on the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass.

The victim, a 79-year-old resident of Marsa, was hit by a Kia Sorento driven by a 24-year-old man resident in Birzebbuga. He was rushed to hospital in an ambulance but succumbed to his injuries.

The Malta Racing Club in a Facebook post identified him as Pawlu D’Amato, a well-known horse owner, and expressed its condolences to his family.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is holding an inquiry.