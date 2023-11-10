An elderly man is in serious condition after falling off a ladder and tumbling one storey below.

Police said they were informed of the incident by the health authorities, who said that a man had been admitted to Mater Dei Hospital after getting injured in a private residence in Triq il-Qadi in Żejtun, at around noon on Friday.

The victim is a 69-year-old man who also lives in Żejtun.

The police said that duty magistrate Joseph Gatt was informed of the incident and an inquiry was opened into the case.

Police investigations into the matter are still ongoing.