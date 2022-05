An elderly man from San Ġwann is fighting for his life after falling from a height while feeding animals on Monday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened at a house in Triq Birkirkara, San Ġwann at 4.20pm.

They said the 82-year-old victim was assisted by a medical team on site before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.