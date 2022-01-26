A 73-year-old pensioner was granted bail on Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a police officer who stepped in to break up a heated argument outside the US embassy at Ta’ Qali on Monday.

Charlon Privitelli, a retired serviceman, turned his anger upon the officer when he attempted to calm down a heated row between the pensioner and two women.

The case happened at around 4 when the police constable on fixed guard duty outside the embassy heard shouting from a nearby parking area.

Approaching the site, the officer saw the elderly man allegedly shouting and insulting a woman and her daughter who were seated in a car.

But when the officer tried to restore calm, the elderly man allegedly reacted aggressively and even tried to bite the policeman.

That incident landed the man under arrest.

On Wednesday he pleaded not guilty to assaulting the constable, insulting and threatening the officer and a police sergeant, attempting to injure one of them, failing to obey legitimate orders and refusing to supply his personal details.

He was further charged with causing the two women to fear violence, insulting and threatening one of them as well as breaching the public peace.

His lawyers, Veronique Dalli and Dean Hili, requested bail, arguing that the accused had a clean criminal record and posed no threat to society.

Monday’s incident appeared to have escalated when the police tried to handcuff the elderly man, pointed out Dalli.

The prosecution did not object to bail as long as adequate conditions were imposed to prevent the accused from approaching the alleged victims.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello, upheld the request and granted bail against a deposit of €200, a personal guarantee of €2,000 and weekly signing of the bail book.

Inspector Andrew Agius prosecuted.