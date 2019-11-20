An elderly Cospicua man was attacked as he slept in his house and robbed of his gold, a court was told on Wednesday.

The assault was allegedly committed by a 29-year-old plasterer, Sean Grech, who gained entry by shining up a drainage pipe.

Grech was taken to court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to the assault and theft. He also denied breaching the terms of a probation order handed down in August, and relapsing.

Prosecuting Inspector Fabian Fleri explained that the break-in took place in the early morning of October 8 when the 71-year old pensioner was rudely woken up by the intruder who barged into his bedroom and attacked him. He then fled the scene, taking away with him the victim’s gold.

The elderly man suffered a fractured nose in the alleged attack.

Investigators zoomed in on the suspect after DNA tests on items lifted from the scene of the crime.

Defence lawyer Leontine Calleja made no request for bail.

“Society needs protection and it is up to the courts to provide that protection,” observed Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, adding a word of praise for the police “who worked efficiently.”

“Everyone has a grandma, a granddad, a mother and a mother. Would you wish this for any of your relatives?” asked the magistrate, as the man standing at the dock nodded in understanding.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Oriana Spiteri also prosecuted.