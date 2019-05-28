An elderly motorcyclist was injured on Sunday morning when he was hit by a car which did not stop.

The police said the accident happened at about 7.30am in Triq il-Vittmi tal-Gwerra as the man, 71 from Luqa, was driving his Yamaha motorcyle.

The vehicle that hit him drove on, and investigators are trying to establish its make and who the owner is.

The motorcyclist is being treated in hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.