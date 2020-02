An elderly pedestrian was hospitalised on Thursday after being hit by a car in Vittoriosa.

The police said a 79-year-old man from Fgura was hit by a car in Triq San Dwardu at about 9.30am.

The car, a Skoda Felicia, was being driven by an 82-year-old man from Kalkara.

The casualty was hospitalised after being given first aid on the scene.