A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was hit by a pick-up truck on Tuesday morning.
The police said the accident happened at 9am in Triq Xrob l-Għaġin, Żejtun.
The injured man, a 69-year-old, was given medical assistance on site and then rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, in serious condition.
The pick-up was driven by a 62-year-old man who, like the victim, is from Zejtun.
Magistrate Josette Demicoli s holding an inquiry.
