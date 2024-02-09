A 78-year-old man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital on Friday afternoon after being struck by a motorcycle in Mġarr. 

Police said the incident occurred at around noon on Triq Għajn Tuffieħa, where the Mġarr resident was struck by a Kawasaki being driven by a 33-year-old-man from Mellieħa. 

The pedestrian was given first aid on site before being taken to hospital by ambulance and was certified as having sustained serious injuries. 

The motorcycle driver was taken to a health centre and treated for slight injuries. 

Duty magistrate Joseph Gatt was informed of the incident and has opened an inquiry. A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

