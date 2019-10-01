Elderly people with mobility problems will be able to enjoy Valletta by making their way through the capital on an electric scooter for free - as part of an initiative to promote active ageing.

The pilot project was launched on Tuesday morning for World Day of the Elderly.

Elderly people will be able to pre-book a free scooter by calling 2169 5544, the CEO of the Department of Active Ageing, Renzo Degarbiele, said.

Scooters can be booked for a maximum of three hours, between 7am and 2pm. There are currently two scooters available but the plan is to increase the number if the pilot project is successful, he said.

Riders will be given a helmet and taught how to use the scooter before heading off. The scooters can only be driven slowly.

Valletta Mayor Alfred Zammit said that project will allow elderly people who are too weak to walk long distances and who live in the bottom part of Valletta to, once again, enjoy the vibrant part of the city. In these cases, he said, the scooters will be delivered to their doorstep.

Other users will be able to pick up a scooter near the bus terminus or at the ministry.

Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing Anthony Agius Decelis said Malta was now the first European capital to offer free, personalised electric transport for the elderly.

He said this pilot project followed on from the Silver T, or tuk-tuk project, launched last year. The service, currently available in 10 localities (Gżira, Mosta, Żurrieq, Baħrija, Burmarrad, Ħal Safi, Msida, Mtarfa, Rabat and

Ta’ Xbiex), allows elderly to run their daily errands within the community.

The plan is to expand the tuk-tuk project to all localities by mid next year,

he said.