The Casa San Paolo home for the elderly in St Paul's Bay has insisted the health ministry's reports of a new case of COVID-19 at the residence are incorrect.

In its daily bulletin on Saturday, the health ministry said one new case - out of 29 reported that day - had been found at the home.

However, in a statement, operators CareMalta said the data was "not updated" and that the care home was "COVID free".

Homes for the elderly have been at the centre of the sharp spike in new COVID-19 cases and deaths in recent weeks.

The Superintendent of Public Health said earlier this week that a quarter of those who had died with the virus were in such facilities.

The San Ġużepp residential home in Fgura has been the hardest hit, with almost half of residents testing positive. Deaths have also been recorded at the Simblija care home in Naxxar and Casa Antonia in Balzan.

Authorities said on Friday that San Ġużepp residents who had tested positive would remain at the home, while those who tested negative would be moved to Casal Nuovo in Paola. Once there, they will be placed in preventative quarantine and undergo swab tests every three days.

Extra beds are being made available both at Casal Nuovo and at St James Hospital under an emergency licence.

Meanwhile, residents who test positive at homes that have not yet registered any new cases will be moved out to Sir Paul Boffa Hospital or St Thomas Hospital as an interim measure, or at Mater Dei Hospital depending on their condition.

The Social Care Standards Authority said on Saturday it was continuing inspections to ensure compliance and adherence to protocols and standards of care. Since January, 1,012 such inspections have taken place.

More than 14,500 swab tests have been carried out on residents and staff since June, with testing set to continue as a preventative measure.