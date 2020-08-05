The pensioners’ section of the General Workers’ Union is demanding immediate action for elderly and vulnerable people to be spared having to queue up in the heat at places like health centres, post office branches and banks.

Queues have increased as a result of social distancing measures introduced to limit the spread of COVID-19, leading to many people having to wait in the hot summer sun to be served.

Temperatures are currently hovering at highs of around 32 degrees Celcius, with a UV index of around nine. Index readings above eight indicate a very high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.

In a statement, the Għaqda Pensjonanti said authorities could immediately introduce several measures to mitigate queue hardships. It suggested opening branches earlier or closing them later in the day, using local council offices to provide additional services and introducing a system of appointments, to prevent people from having to queue up.

It called for an education campaign for more elderly to learn to use banking facilities through electronic means.

The GWU branch also urged the government to extend the validity of vouchers handed out to encourage local spending and spur the local economy forward. The vouchers are set to expire at the end of September.

