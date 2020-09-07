An elderly woman was found dead in her house in Antonio Sciortino Street, Msida, on Monday afternoon.
It is not known how long the 96-year-old had been dead.
The police confirmed they had been called to the site. The woman appeared to have suffered sudden death, although the cause still has to be established.
A number of dogs were found on the premises.
A magisterial inquiry in under way.
A dog is seen on the roof of the house where the woman was found dead.
