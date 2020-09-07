An elderly woman was found dead in her house in Antonio Sciortino Street, Msida, on Monday afternoon.

It is not known how long the 96-year-old had been dead.

The police confirmed they had been called to the site. The woman appeared to have suffered sudden death, although the cause still has to be established.

A number of dogs were found on the premises.

A magisterial inquiry in under way. 

A dog is seen on the roof of the house where the woman was found dead.A dog is seen on the roof of the house where the woman was found dead.
 

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.

Support Us