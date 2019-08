An elderly woman has been grievously injured after being hit by a car in Gżira, police say.

The 74-year-old woman from Norway was walking along Triq Sir Frederick Ponsonby at around 5.20pm on Thursday when the incident happened.

She was hit by a mini cooper driven by a Hungarian woman,22, who lives in Sliema.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei by ambulance. Police are investigating