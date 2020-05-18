Two 75-year-old women were hospitalised on Sunday evening after their residence was engulfed in flames.

The police said in a statement that the fire broke out at around 6pm in a house in Triq Santa Katerina, Żurrieq. Initial investigations showed that the fire had started in one of the bedrooms. The two women were taken to hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called on site to control the fire.

The police said one of the women was not injured but the other was in serious condition.

Police investigations are under way.