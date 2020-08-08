Police are searching for an unknown man who broke into an elderly woman's home in St Julian's, tying her up before making off with money and jewellery.

The incident took place in Triq Ċensu Tabone at around 4.30pm on Saturday. According to police, the aggressor, who was wearing a mask and whose identity is not known, broke into the house and bound the 75-year old resident, before searching the house for valuables.

The woman was not injured in the robbery.

Police investigations, together with the Violent Crimes Unit, are ongoing.