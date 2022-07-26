The brother of Daphne Caruana Galizia's alleged murder conspirators Alfred and George Degiorgio will on Tuesday be charged with money laundering.

Times of Malta is informed that Mario Degiorgio, the eldest brother of the alleged Caruana Galizia hitmen will be charged with money laundering.

It is understood that the laundering probe involves money derived from the gang’s criminal activity.

Investigators in the Caruana Galizia murder had identified Mario Degiorgio's home in Marsa as a “hotspot” for investigators with a surveillance camera being installed there around May or June 2018.

The camera remained in place until about the end of that year returned few results other than confirming middleman Melvin Theuma's visits, bearing food or coinciding with telephone calls by the Degiorgio brothers in jail.