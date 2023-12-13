The 56th meeting of the season, consisting of nine races all for trotters was held on Wednesday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack.

The most important race was the EquestiMalta President’s Cup final reserved for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2140m. This was won by French Eldorado de Ver driven by Noel Baldacchino.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Premier final. As expected, favourite Marcello Wibb (Paul Galea) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Eldorado De Ver (Noel Baldacchino) and Cepage Des Ulmes (Clint Vassallo).

However, when the front horses turned for their final straight, Marcello Wibb started to slow down and was overtaken by Eldorado De Ver which sealed its sixth win of the season and its second in a row. Espoir d'Elphigny (Jesmar Gafa’) and Dreamer Boy (Julian Farrugia) ended respectively in third and fourth place.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com