Maltese target shooter Eleanor Bezzina ended her commitments at the 38th edition of the international air weapon competition held in Luxembourg this week when she secured back-to-back gold medals in the final two shoots.

Bezzina, who had taken silver in her first outing at the Hall Marcel Balthasar in Strassen, was up against shooters from several European federations in the 10m Match Air Pistol event.

On Friday, Bezzina compiled an overall score of 233.1 points to take the gold medal.

