Pauline Azzopardi has been elected Fellow of the UK’s Chartered Insurance Institute (FCII). The Fellowship is the highest and most prestigious level of professional achievement in insurance and is awarded in recognition of knowledge, experience and professionalism.

Sian Fisher, CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute presented Ms Azzopardi with the Fellowship certificate in London and congratulated her for achieving this premier insurance designation.

Ms Fisher said that attaining esteemed Fellowship status demonstrates a high level of commitment to the insurance profession for which Ms Azzopardi deserves to be commended.

Ms Azzopardi has enjoyed a long and successful career in financial services. She started her career in London when she joined the Post Office and British Telecoms Pension Fund Management Company as compliance officer and later became a financial advisor with companies of the Lloyds Banking Group and Zurich Financial Services.

Back in Malta, she worked for Middle Sea Insurance as head of life sales where she helped launch the first unit linked products. Later, she was head of sales and marketing for Mid-Med Bank. When Mid-Med Bank was acquired by HSBC, she became senior marketing manager for wealth management and president of the HSBC Banking on Women Foundation. She was also the founding chief officer of the Munich Re investment subsidiary based in Malta where she was the investment manager and Deputy COO. Ms Azzopardi is a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta.

She was vice president of the National Council of Women for six years and an active volunteer in protecting consumer rights for the past seven years. She is currently president of the Association for Consumer Rights and a Malta Representative on the European Consumer Consultative Group.