Dr Rose Anne Cuschieri, chief executive officer of the National Commission for Further and Higher Education (NCFHE), was recently elected as a bureau member of the Steering Committee on Education Policy and Practice of the Council of Europe (CDPPE).

The committee oversees the Council of Europe’s programmes in the field of education and advises the Committee of Ministers on education issues. Governments of the 50 states that are parties to the European Cultural Convention are represented in the committee by senior officials from the general education and higher education sectors.

Dr Cuschieri was also appointed as the CDPPE representative on the European Wergeland Centre Board of Governors.

The CDPPE promotes quality education through specific actions regarding education policies to foster safe learning environments for all, and social inclusion, gender equality and anti-discrimination measures in the education sector.

Dr Cuschieri commented: “Our participation and coopera­tion to contribute towards the fundamental values of the European Higher Education Area and the democratic mission of higher education in Europe are very important to introduce the Council of Europe’s policies in our national context. I am very pleased and firmly committed to be representing the higher education sector in Malta at the CDPPE.”

The NCFHE plays a pivotal role in the development and achievement of excellence in further and higher education in Malta through quality assurance.