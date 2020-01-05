Aaron de Giorgio, Count of Castiglione Tinella and Baron de Giorgio, has been elected Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland. He is the third living person from Malta to be elected to the coveted fellowship (FSA Scot).

The society was founded in 1780 and incorporated by Royal Charter in 1783, with the aim of investigating antiquities and natural and civil history in general with the intention that “the talents of mankind should be cultivated” and that the study of “natural and useful sciences should be promoted”. Past illustrious fellows of the society include Sir Walter Scott and Dr John Alexander Smith.

A wealth manager and tax and financial adviser by profession, the 37-year-old newly-elected fellow has for long been an avid student of history and the humanities and has in the past been elected to various European academies, including the Royal Academy of Genealogy and Heraldry of King Alphonse XIII and of the Heraldic College of Spain and the Indies, the Teutonic Academy Henry IV of Hohenstaufen of Italy, the King Louis I Naval Institute of Portugal and the Circle for Bibliographic and ex-Libristic Studies of Madrid.

De Giorgio is a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute in London, of the Institute’s Life and Pensions Faculty, of the Personal Finance Society by Certificate of London, of London’s Institute of Directors and of the London Institute of Banking and Finance, as well as of the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London.