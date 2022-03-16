Wednesday is day 24 of the general election campaign. Our live blog provided updates of the campaign as they happened throughout the day.

Abela: COVID wage supplement 'is a grant'

11.31am Abela emphasises that the COVID-19 wage supplement will not need to be paid back, shooting down something implied by the PN in the past days.

He then rattles off a series of Labour proposals that will be of interest to his Malta Chamber audience: from lowering the corporate tax rate to developing a credit review office, helping exporters, incentives for R&D spending and investing in industrial areas.

Side-by-side

11.29am Four minutes each for the two leaders to make their opening remarks. Abela is the first to speak.

Meanwhile, here’s a photo of the two leaders before they took the stage. We rarely see them so close to one another.

Grech and Abela seated next to each other before the start of Wednesday's debate. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Portelli's appeal: take MCESD seriously

11.25am Malta Chamber CEO Marthese Portelli has made a direct appeal to both Abela and Grech to take social partners at the MCESD “seriously”.

Portelli says the law makes it clear that the government must seek advice from the MCESD – implying that it currently does not.

The MCESD needs to be free from all political influence and autonomous, she says, with social partners taking it in turns to nominate a rotating MCESD president. It also needs more resources, Portelli says.

Portelli has another bone to pick with parties: proposals that impact social partners should not be part of electoral manifestos without prior consultation, she says.

And with that, it's time for Abela and Grech to begin their debate.

Debate structure

11.17am Malta Chamber president Marisa Xuereb opens the debate with a brief address, and then it’s on to the main event.

The debate will be timed – both Abela and Grech will have to make their respective points in three minutes or less. And there will be time for the two politicians to answer questions from the audience.

Abela v Grech debate

11.12am Robert Abela and Bernard Grech will debate each other soon, at an event organised by the Malta Chamber.

We will provide English-language updates of the debate as it goes along, so stick around. And if you’d rather watch the event in the original Maltese, you can do so here.

Charmaine Gauci's reprimand to parties

11.06am We mentioned earlier that the two weights, two measures approach to COVID-19 rules and politicians continues to irk.

Charmaine Gauci touched on the issue during an episode of Times of Malta show Ask Charmaine earlier today, saying pandemic rules apply to "everyone" and need to be respected.

Parties 'spineless' when it comes to poachers

10.52am Birdlife Malta has accused both Labour and the PN of being "spineless" when it comes to cracking down on poachers - and predicted that the Ornis committee will this afternoon vote to remove a moratorium on Turtle-dove hunting during spring.

Meanwhile, CABS says it unearthed 21 illegal trapping sites in just one week.

Reminder: both parties have made it clear they want to protect spring hunting. Who cares what the ECJ thinks?

BirdLife Malta representatives outside Castille on Wednesday morning. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Employers alarmed by Labour's union plans

10.14am The Labour Party has made it clear it's all for the GWU's plans to make union membership mandatory. And that's a problem for employers.

Three leading employers' associations - the MEA, Malta Chamber and Chamber of SMEs - have come out against the proposal this morning.

MEA director-general Joe Farrugia noted that union membership rates were dwindling all across the western world, while countries like China, Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia have enforced mandatory unionisation rules.

We'll link a full story about the event once it's available. You can watch the press conference in the video below.

Labour and pensions

9.52am Michael Falzon and Glenn Bedingfield are leading a Labour press conference focused on pensions.

There's a bit of a good cop/bad cop vibe to it, with Bedingfield trashing the PN's proposals (which, he said, have been in constant flux) and Falzon boasting of the PL's year-on-year pensions increases.

The event is still ongoing - you can watch it in the video below.

A different breed

9.31am The confusion and inconsistencies that have characterised COVID-19 rules continue to frustrate and irritate in equal measure.

Party agents will be allowed into the Naxxar counting hall if they have a negative COVID-19 test. Graduates, meanwhile, are only allowed to attend their own graduation ceremony if they have taken a vaccine booster.

Health authorities say gatherings should be avoided wherever possible. Labour and the PN are organising public gatherings every single evening, with larger rallies also included for good measure.

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola (districts 10 and 11) says it’s intolerable.

“This blatant discrimination against anyone not PN or PL is not only appalling. It is also further proof of the fact that rule of law has collapsed in our country and that the privileged PLPN elite can dictate to the medical authorities what health rules to adopt when it affects their parties,” he says.

District 5 candidates and Wied Żnuber

9.02am Moviment Graffitti is challenging district 5 candidates to say where they stand on plans to build a mini-airstrip in Wied Żnuber.

Times of Malta had revealed last month that there are plans to take up around seven football pitches worth of land in the rural area off Birżebbuġa to develop an airstrip for a model aircraft association. Residents want the plans scrapped and the area declared ODZ, to prevent any further development.

Graffitti has now challenged Labour, Nationalist and ADPD candidates in the district to say if they agree with the residents’ proposals.

Those district 5 candidates include heavy hitters like Robert Abela and Bernard Grech.

The main event

8.25am The main political event today will be a debate between the prime minister and the leader of the opposition, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. That's at 11am. The audience is unlikely to be as rowdy as the University students during the first debate on Thursday.

Bird protection and the party manifestos

8.16am BirdLife Malta will kick off today's events with a press conference at 10am on bird protection and the way it is being featured in the main political parties’ electoral manifestos and electoral campaigns.

An illegal proposal

8.10am A Labour Party proposal to make trade union membership mandatory for all workers would be unlawful, lawyer and former European Commissioner Tonio Borg argues in an opinion piece in Times of Malta.

Meanwhile, former PN leader Adrian Delia calls for a change of the country's approach to education in another piece.

Wayne Flask argues that If you have to vote, don’t vote for thieves. Vote against the greed and bigotry of those who want to curtail your quality of life and your civil liberties.

You may also wish to take a look at yesterday's sobering article by Kevin James Fenech contrasting the parties' big-spending promises with their commitments to reduce tax. It's political alchemy, he rightly argues.

Good morning

8.05am - Good morning, It's just 10 days to polling day. Do you get the feeling that this has been the tamest electoral campaign ever? As usual, we will be covering events as they happen.