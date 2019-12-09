Voters who returned from abroad for May’s European Parliament and local council elections cost the government over €1,500 each.

Maltese living abroad could book an Air Malta flight for the subsidised price of €90 in order to return home and cast their ballot.

In all, 525 voters made use of the subsidised flights, along with 270 dependents. They cost the government €815,000 in all.

These figures are contained in an Electoral Commission report that delves into the costs and logistical aspects of holding the May 26 elections, which marked the introduction of electronic counting.

The total cost of these elections reached €7.8 million – or about €21 for each of the 371,643 registered voters.

The largest expense was incurred for the provision of the equipment used for the automated ballot counting system, which came at a price of €2.05 million. A further €3 million were spent on the remuneration of assistant commissioners and counting staff.

Big bill

A closer look at the rest of the expenses reveals that the biggest bill incurred by taxpayers was the subsidy on election flights. This was despite repeated pledges by the two major political parties that efforts would be made to enable voting to take place at Maltese embassies.

Also, the costly arrangement does not serve all of the Maltese expats for a variety of reasons. While there have been complaints that booking an election flight is next to impossible due to the limited number of seats and the short time window to do so, others complain that it is still too expensive to commute to some of the airports served by the Air Malta flights.

The subsidised Air Malta flights cost the government more than €800,000.

The report also delved into the technical aspects of the electronic counting system. While the system achieved the over-riding objective of speeding up the process, technology was also to blame for the huge delay in obtaining the figure for voter turnout by 2pm and again by 10pm, when polling stations closed.

It transpired that dedicated mobile phone devices that were meant to relay real-time information from polling stations to the commission’s headquarters did not function properly.

Looking ahead, the commission recommended replacing the traditional voting document with an alternate means of identification.

This would do away with the logistical operation of distributing the documents, as well as save printing costs and the time it takes to carry out the manual re-conciliation at the polling stations.

2019 elections in euros