Malta's 2022 general election reaches its crescendo on Sunday, when the vote-counting process begins and a winner is declared.

Robert Abela's Labour Party is on track to win its third successive general election, with only the margin of victory up for debate.

Follow updates from the Naxxar counting hall and beyond as they happen with our live blog.

Grech's lap continues

3.06pm Grech is still at the counting hall, still shaking hands and consoling candidates and party members. He hasn't given any comments to reporters, though.

Bernard Grech at the counting hall.

Over on NET TV, commentators are praising him for his grace in defeat, perhaps mindful of the somewhat different approach adopted five years ago, when Simon Busuttil opted to stay away.

Bernard Grech at the Naxxar counting hall

2.44pm Bernard Grech is at the Naxxar counting hall. It's a markedly different atmosphere to the one that greeted his counterpart, as is to be expected.

He takes the time to encourage party agents who are dismayed by the defeat.

Getting closer to an indicative sample

2.34pm Parties will start making reliable predictions on the election result by district and individual candidates in about an hour.

Louis Gatt, who heads the PL’s electoral team, told Times of Malta that they would be in a position to start making unofficial predictions on districts and even certain stand-out candidates between 3pm and 4pm.

He said Labour wants to have analyzed the ballots from some 200 boxes of votes before making any reliable predictions. They are currently at some 170 boxes.

Malta has a total of 742 boxes stuffed with ballots from 16 voting stations that were open to the electorate on Saturday.

How are candidates performing?

2.15pm Traditionally, at around this time the primary focus would switch to how individual candidates are faring. But it’s a bit hard to do that in this election, as the lack of pigeonholes with ballot sheets means there is no visual indicator of candidates’ performance.

Instead, all the information resides with the two major parties, who get updated information every five minutes.

No such luck for us mere mortals, though: we’ll have to rely on sources, whispers and even just candidates’ body language to get an indication before official results are published late today/early tomorrow.

Electoral agents process votes. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Lights out at Dar Ċentrali

2.03pm You can hear the Mile End music, but there's little else to do outside PN headquarters right now: the building is cutting a somewhat desolate figure in the shadow of defeat.

A banner, but little else: there is not much going on outside PN headquarters. Photo: Jessica Arena

Religious undertones

1.57pm The euphoria continues in the Naxxar hall, as Abela and his wife Lydia are essentially moved through the hall by the sheer pressure of the crowd surrounding him.

One of our reporters there describes it thus: “It’s like a festa procession, but instead of the Madonna there’s Robert.”

'Prosit prim!'

1.47pm It's a bit of a mad crush at the Naxxar counting hall now, as Abela makes his way through throngs of chanting party supporters.

Chants and applause for Abela at the counting hall. Video: Jacob Borg

Abela at the counting hall

1.41pm The Labour leader and Prime Minister is at the Naxxar counting hall.

"We now have a greater responsibility and must be more humble," he told reporters gathered at the entrance as he called for “national unity”.

Robert Abela speaks to reporters. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

In pictures: Labour holds PN's funeral

1.30pm Labour's party is under way, and it's a colourful one.

We've compiled a selection of some of the best photos and videos from the celebrations.

The Muscats celebrate

1.25pm Joseph Muscat celebrates Labour's win at home, together with his daughters.

"Malta has spoken... again!" he writes on Instagram.

President thanks Bernard Grech

1.23pm President Vella followed his phone call with Robert Abela with another call with Bernard Grech.

He thanked him for his work during the election and wished him well “in the coming years as Leader of the Opposition.”

We know Grech will be seeking confirmation as PN leader, but it’s not quite set in stone yet.

60,000 votes into the process

1.17pm We’re around 60,000 votes into the process and according to Labour stats, the party is 8,300 votes ahead so far.

That gap will continue to grow as more and more ballot papers are seen – there are more than 300,000 to go through.

Robert Abela expected at counting hall

1pm We're hearing that Robert Abela will soon appear at the Naxxar counting hall for a celebratory victory lap.

Bernard Grech to seek renewed mandate

12.38pm Bernard Grech has confirmed that he will be seeking confiramtion as PN leader.

“I will continue working and giving my all,” he said in a brief video message.

Grech said the party had run a positive campaign and was on the right path.

He's also tempered disappointment within the PN camp, arguing that the "strong victory for the PL" is not the two-thirds majority that was projected in polls a few months ago.

Cassola eyes 2%

12.30pm Further confirmation of a bigger-than-usual green vote.

Arnold Cassola says that initial samples from districts 10 and 11 so far suggest he’s captured 2% of the vote. That would be an excellent result for the independent candidate.

President congratulates Robert Abela

12.26pm President George Vella has issued a statement, saying he has spoken to Robert Abela over the phone and congratulated him for his win.

Franco Debono blames the 'common denominator'

12.24pm The post-mortem has already started.

Former PN MP Franco Debono has laid into some of the party’s tactics, noting that the party has now been trashed despite repeatedly switching leader.

“You don’t need to be a calculus expert to identify the common denominator,” he said on TVM, but declined to elaborate publicly.

Debono said it made little sense to continue trying to link Labour to Joseph Muscat.

“Nobody cares,” he said. “Those who don’t like Muscat will continue to dislike him. And those that love him will continue to do so.”

He also believes it would be foolish to pin the blame of this defeat on Bernard Grech, outgoing MP Claudio Grech or strategist Chris Peregin.

Could Greens be in full bloom?

12.18pm Initial indications suggest a significant boost in the share of votes going to smaller parties.

ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo tells us it may be as high as 3%.

“If, as we believe, this mostly goes to ADPD, then it will mean an improvement over our best ever result in 2013,” he said.

Smaller parties got around 1.3% of the vote in 2017.

Bernard Grech will visit counting hall

12.15pm Bernard Grech will be making an appearance at the counting hall at some point later today, we’re told.

That’s a better showing than his predecessor Simon Busuttil, who limited himself to a televised address following the party's 2017 defeat.

A Labour party

12.13pm That trickle of supporters outside PL headquarters has become a flood. The party is in full swing outside Mile End.

Why Labour scored a hat-trick

11.58am Our deputy online editor Chris Scicluna has been through more electoral campaigns than he cares to remember.

He offers his take on how and why Abela's Labour Party romped home to this third consecutive electoral victory.

Read Scicluna's analysis of this result.

Labour Party supporters gathered outside Mile End. Photo: Jonathan Borg

PN general secretary: parties need to look at low turnout

11.52am We’ve spoken to PN general secretary Michael Piccinino, who confirmed that Bernard Grech has spoken to Robert Abela to concede.

Piccinino thanked all those who voted for the Nationalist Party and pledged to be an effective party in opposition. He would not be drawn into a post mortem of the result.

He said both parties had to do some introspection to see why some 15% of voters had abstained from voting.

Michael Piccinino speaks following PN defeat. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Robert Cutajar: result 'a surprise'

11.42am A candid assessment by Nationalist Party candidate Robert Cutajar, who says he considers the (as yet unconfirmed) scale of the defeat to be a “surprise”.

“ I respect people’s decision but based on the work we did, the campaign we ran and what the country went through in the past years, I consider this result to be a surprise,” he told us. “It was a positive campaign and we did all we could.”

Cutajar wouldn’t be drawn into what the PN needs to change, saying it’s too early to draw conclusions.

Robert Cutajar gives his assessment.

Murmurs of another total landslide

11.32am Officially, neither party is willing to say what they expect the margin to be. But when speaking off the record, sources within both parties say they expect a similar margin of victory as in 2017.

One source within the Labour camp has even said the party might have widened the gap from the 35,000 votes that separated them in 2017.

Reminder: two of three polls, including one by Times of Malta, predicted a gap of more than 35,000 votes between parties. A third predicted a 27,000 gap - also a landslide, albeit a smaller one.

Bernard Grech concedes defeat

11.24am PN general secretary Michael Piccinino has told TVM that Bernard Grech has spoken to Robert Abela over the phone and conceded defeat.

Piccinino said that it was still too early to say how big the gap between parties is, as "the numbers keep moving up and down" at the moment.

Zammit Lewis: Our work bore fruit

11.21am Labour candidate (and minister) Edward Zammit Lewis believes the result shows that people have "appreciated" the work done over the past five years.

"Now we have a new mandate to continue and build on its work," he says.

It's still too early to talk about district results, Zammit Lewis added.

Edward Zammit Lewis speaks.

Fearne: 'Very clear' result

11.16am Labour deputy leader Chris Fearne says that while it's too early to dish out any figures, the early indications were“very clear” that the electorate had given the Labour Party another mandate.

Fearne told TVM that it appears this victory is "as solid" as previous ones.

He said it was important to look into why around 15% of the electorate had not voted.

“We pledge to be a government for all of Malta and Gozo,” he told us.

Chris Fearne speaks following the announcement. Video: Ivan Martin

Get him to the Greek

11.07am One Labour Party supporter has come prepared to take a dig at PN leader Bernard Grech, it appears.

Grech, you may recall, had once said that Malta's bad reputation abroad drove him to pretend to be Greek while overseas.

Chants of 'viva l-Labour'

11.03am The customary chanting and perspex banging is in full flow in Naxxar.

"Robert tagħna l-mexxej," they cry.

Labour sources are now saying they expect the margin of victory to be "in the high 30s".

Robert Abela calls it

10.58am Robert Abela has called it: the Labour Party has won with a "strong majority".

The prime minister declined to specify the margin of victory, saying it "wouldn't be prudent" to do so at this stage.

Read our article about the Labour win.

Carcades in Senglea and Cospicua

10.51am We're hearing reports of car horns and flares going off inside Cottonera, as anticipation grows for an eventual Labour victory.

But there are still no victory cries where it matters - inside the Naxxar counting hall.

Dejected looks within PN camp

10.35am The PN agents are appearing more and more dejected as time goes by. Labour people appear quietly confident.

On the fifth, we overheard a PL counting agent telling Labour colleagues to give the PN people time to step away from the perspex before they start celebrating and banging on it.

"So nobody gets hurt," he said.

Preparations at Labour HQ

10.25am The Labour Party is preparing to celebrate outside its party headquarters, and some eager supporters are already out and about, flags at the ready.

There’s a small crowd of people leisurely leaning on barricades, a smell of sizzling hot dogs in the air and electronic music blaring out of speakers.

Getting ready for the crowds outside Mile End. Photo: Jonathan Borg

People are starting to mill around Labour HQ. Video: Jessica Arena

Throwback to 2017

10.24am Back in 2017, Labour Party agents called it around 60 minutes into the vote counting process.

We’re now around 75 minutes into it today, and there’s still no sign of perspex banging or chanting.

Make of that what you will.

Caution within Labour camp

10.20am Over in the Labour camp, sources are being far more cautious. They're dismissing those 30k calls, say it’s too early to predict and have said they will probably need another hour or so to call it.

30k+?

10.14am We're one hour into the process, and a PN source reckons that Labour has "definitely" won by at least 30,000 votes.

That's still a preliminary calculation based on initial sampling.

Chalk that one under ‘dubious’

10.09am "Look after Labourites, not opportunists," one artistically-minded voter scrawled onto his ballot paper.

One might argue that politicians should look after everyone, irrespective of their political colours. But that might be a tad too nuanced an argument for this particular voter.

Photo: Jacob Borg

Expectation grows of another Labour landslide

10.02am The first predictions are trickling in, and as expected they indicate another Labour landslide.

There are murmurs of a 30,000-vote gap between the two parties, as well as some other talk of an even bigger win, with a gap of 11 percentage points between parties. That would translate to roughly 37,000 votes.

What’s indicative, though, is that Labour sources are saying they expect to be able to call it in 15 minutes or so. The earlier a party calls it, the bigger the margin of victory.

Labour candidates scrambled to bump up turnout

9.53am Labour Party sources have described the mad rush to bump voter turnout up on Saturday afternoon, after preliminary figures showed that under 45% of the electorate had voted by 2pm.

Party sources said that after officials spent a good eight hours trying to bring that number up as high as possible.

“Until 10pm there were about 50 people in my electoral offices calling people, offering to drive them to voting stations and listening to why it is they were not going to vote,” one senior Labour candidate said.

Another said it was “obvious” that such a high abstention rate – turnout reached 85.5% - the electorate was sending a message out to both political parties.

Parties would have some soul searching to do after the election to understand why both sets of voters had shown less interest in this election, the candidate said.

Traditionally, low turnout figures hurt the incumbent more than the challenger.

But Labour sources’ preliminary reading of turnout figures is that the situation is marginally worse for the PN, with low turnout in traditionally blue districts 12, 10 (81.59%) which includes Sliema, nine (84.35%) which includes Swieqi, and 11 (84.79%), which includes Attard.

The calm before the celebratory storm?

9.49am It’s calm outside Labour Party headquarters in Ħamrun. Party supporters don’t expect that to last.

Keeping an eye on the fifth

9.39am One particular district to keep a close eye on is the fifth – both Robert Abela and Bernard Grech were on the ballot sheet there and the district saw turnout that was marginally higher than the national average.

In 2017, the district leaned Labour and turnout was also slightly higher than average.

Anecdotally, there appear to be plenty of Labour ticks on the district so far. But it’s early days.

Counting votes in the fifth.

ADPD's campaign spend: €7,000

9.34am The PN and PL spent hundreds of thousands of euro per week throughout the campaign.

ADPD, on the other hand, spent €7,000. In total.

Party leader Carmel Cacopardo divulged the figure in a blog post he published this morning, in which he again noted that the Broadcasting Authority and the Electoral Commission had tilted the pitch in the PL and PN’s favour.

Vote sampling begins

9.25am Sampling has just started at a number of tables, albeit not all of them.

Ballot papers are being turned over and shown to party agents pressed against the other side of that perspex.

Those agents will be keeping a tally of where those votes went and relaying that information to their respective parties.

Agents take note of votes as they are turned over and shown to them.

The sampling process begins. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

COVID? What COVID?

9.23am Earlier, we wrote that COVID-related restrictions are in place at the Naxxar counting hall.

Perhaps we spoke too soon – the process has yet to begin and the hall is already looking rather sardine-like.

Hogging the Wifi password

9.19am Arnold Cassola knows all about a political duopoly working to exclude third party and independent candidates: he’s currently locked in a court case focused on that precise issue.

But this appears to take the biscuit: Cassola claims that the electoral commission is not making its Naxxar counting hall Wifi available to third party candidates.

Labour appears raring to go

9.12am Labour has already won the first race: the race to the counting hall.

It appears the party has all its agents in place, and quite a few candidates in the counting hall, too.

PN officials are still making their way into the counting hall, and our journalists have spotted far fewer of their candidates around, too.

Party agents get ready for the main event. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Counting agents at the ready

9.07am The sampling process was scheduled to begin at 9am, but there’s no sign of it beginning yet.

That said, counting agents aren’t taking any chances: many are taking up their positions behind the perspex. They won’t be doing as much banging as in previous years, though – electronic vote counting means the traditional pigeonholes are gone, replaced by scanners that will run through the various counts in a matter of minutes.

Did PN's plan to keep things mellow work?

9am Our journalists at the Naxxar counting hall are speaking to agents from both major parties.

Some are questioning the PN's campaign strategy of not stirring the pot too much. They were clearly banking on Labour voter apathy, so the thinking was that a low-key campaign would avoid firing them up.

But the government and Labour Party has a well-oiled political machine, ready to mobilise their vote. We saw it in action on Saturday evening, with multiple reports of people receiving countless phone calls from Labour agents, encouraging them to go and cast their vote.

A long slog

8.45am It's been a long night for electoral agents - ballot boxes began arriving at the counting hall at around 10.30pm and they've been at the job ever since.

With a good deal of work yet to be done, agents will grab any moment of shut-eye they can, as this photo captured by Matthew Mirabelli attests.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Labour agents in hall

8.40am We’ve spotted a veritable horde of Labour Party agents streaming into the counting hall.

They may be smelling blood – the word out on the PL grapevine is that we’re looking at another landslide win for the party, although they're expecting a slightly smaller majority than in 2017.

At this stage, that's all anecdotal, though.

Some moments of reflection

8.34am In these quiet minutes before events begin in earnest, it’s worth reflecting a bit on the campaign itself.

Our journalist Jacob Borg has compiled this list of seven key moments from the electoral campaign. And he’s also offered this take on how the war in Ukraine impacted Malta’s election.

We also have some electoral reflections from our columnists.

Manuel Delia strikes a pessimistic tone in his take, warning that “we haven’t touched rock bottom. Things can and likely will get worse”.

And Alexiei Dingli, a former PN mayor, writes with a measure of frustration about the short-term nature of local politics. “Can’t we act maturely, sit at a table and trace a road map for our country?” he asks.

Sorting the ballots

8.23am Electoral agents are currently placing ballot papers face-down. They’ve got 303,575 of them to get through, so it’s not a five-minute process.

Meanwhile, people are trickling into the counting hall. Everyone inside needs to present a COVID-19 vaccine certificate at entry - at least in theory - and the electoral commission is restricting the number of people inside at any given moment.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Where did turnout dip the most?

8.12am Turnout was down in each and every electoral district. But some districts bled more than others, judging by the electoral commission's provisional figures.

The biggest drops were in district 12 (which also registered the lowest turnout overall and is historically the most apathetic district in terms of turnout) , district 10 and district 9.

Both those latter districts traditionally lean Nationalist, though it may be premature to read too much into that.

That turnout figure

8.05am The Electoral Commission has yet to issue its final and official turnout figure, but it's safe to say that its 85.5% estimate will not vary by much.

As we wrote in our main story about the turnout, that makes it the lowest turnout in a general election since Malta became independent in 1964. It's even lower than the 90% turnout rate registered in the 1962 election.

Welcome

8am Good morning and welcome to our live blog. We'll be with you throughout the day, providing election-related updates throughout the day.

The main event - the sorting and eventual counting of votes - will not begin for another hour or so. But there's plenty of food for thought to keep you occupied until then.