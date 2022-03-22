Tuesday is day 30 of the general election campaign. We will be reporting the day's political events as they happen.

Repubblika urges public to 'vote responsibly'

9.05am Civil society group Repubblika has urged the public to "vote responsibly", saying this is a crucial decision especially as candidates "bombard" the people with promises.

"Repubblika encourages voters to choose people that truly believe in the rule of law, who are not corrupt and who will truly fight corruption and people who will put doing good above anything else."

What happened to the planned Bugibba square project? - Cassola

9am Independent candidate Arnold Cassola started the day by accusing Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo of secretly "brainstorming" district restauranteurs and hoteliers this week.

Cassola said Bartolo had unveiled plans for the project in July, announcing an investment of €1.4 million. The minister had said the project would be completed by the summer.

"May I ask, are plans still standing, or have they been amended? Will present illegalities such as taking up public pavement and placing of tables and chairs in the same square be addressed?

"Will this public open area be truly public without any concessions to business? Will public benches be installed? Is this what Clayton Bartolo is secretly discussing with the hospitality and restaurant owners of his electoral district?"

Cassola also asked why the minister had been "secretly" meeting the hospitality industry. Cassola did not provide any information on when these meetings happened or who was present.

What's on the agenda?

9am Robert Abela begins the day with an event in Valletta, targeting elderly voters (10am). After that, the Labour leader is scheduled to appear in Paola at 6.30pm and then head to Gianpula, where the PL will hold an evening rally (8pm).

Bernard Grech will kick off the day by addressing a business breakfast in Gozo at 9.15am. The PN will also be hosting a mass meeting in Gozo this evening.

That event will begin at 6pm in Victoria.

Three days of campaigning to go

8.45am Candidates and parties are now in the final stretch: by Thursday evening, their (public) campaigning for Saturday's election will be officially over.

Good morning and welcome to our general election live blog. We'll be summarising the key events from the campaign trail as they happen, throughout the day.